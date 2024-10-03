US Open: Wall Street extends upward momentum 🗽Adobe drops 10% on disappointing guidance📉
The U.S. stock market opens slightly higher. Investors are pricing in a 40% chance of a 50bp Fed rate cut next week More than 10% drop in Adobe (ADBE.US)...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
University of Michigan US Consumers Sentiment Prelim: 69 (Forecast 68.5, Previous 67.9) University of Michigan Expectations Prelim: 73 (Forecast...
US Import Prices MoM (August): -0.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.1%) US Export Prices MoM (August): -0.7% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.7%) Import...
Platinum (PLATINUM) is trading up more than 1.2% today and approaching $1,000 per ounce, after the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) recently made...
The Japanese yen leads gains in today’s FX session amid uncertainty over the size of the expected Fed rate cut and BoJ bankers’ continued willingness...
Sugar futures (SUGAR) on ICE are gaining after rolling over and extending the gains of the past two sessions, fueled by a surprisingly strong drop in production...
Boeing (BA.US) workers have rejected the company's proposed contract and voted overwhelmingly to go on strike. The workers' decision will halt...
DAX is paving its way back to its historical highs Infineon Technologies with a new partnership SAP acquires american data adoption leader On...
Declining Market Share Across All Markets In recent years, there has been a noticeable slow decline in the growth dynamics of traditional automotive...
Cotton futures, on the ICE exchange (COTTON) have risen above $70 and from multi-year lows are currently gaining 5%. The gains were spurred by lower production...
Stocks are mostly higher in Europe and the US futures market is pointing to a higher open for the S&P 500 as it climbs back towards July’s record...
The Eurozone and United States show contrasting economic indicators, with the ECB initiating rate cuts while market expectations point to potentially faster...
France, Inflation Data for August: French HICP YoY 2.2% Final: vs 2.2% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French CPI YoY NSA 1.8%: vs 1.9%...
Today's session will be influenced by a range of economic data releases, central bank speeches, and ongoing market uncertainties. Investors will be...
Asian stocks show mixed performance on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, up over 1%, while Japanese and South Korean markets...
European indices posted upward sessions today. The DAX ended the day with more than 1% gains, France's CAC40 gained 0.5%, Italy's...
Unity Software (U.S.A.) has announced changes to its subscription plans. The most important change appears to be the abandonment of the widely criticized...
Kroger (KR.US) shares are up more than 5% in today's session, as the grocery store operator's gross margin expansion in the second quarter met...
The companies announced the renewal of a multi-year cooperation to integrate the companies' services. As a result, both companies are rising today....