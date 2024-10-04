Commodity Wrap - Natural Gas, Oil, Cocoa, Corn (27.02.2024)
Natural Gas US natural gas prices (NATGAS) struggle to find direction after futures rollover NATGAS jumped to a 2-week high near $1.865 per MMBTu...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Lowe's (LOW.US) shares are losing nearly 3% ahead of the opening of today's Wall Street session following the release of Q4 2023 results. Although...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE40 jumps above 17,500 pts Duerr gains after providing better-than-expected sales outlook European...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. JPY caught a bid following release of Japanese CPI inflation report for January. Data...
Shein may ditch New York for London, but don’t assume this is a trend, as UK inflation slows further, and Abrdn profits beat estimates Stocks...
European indices launch trading lower US durable goods orders, Conference Board index Earnings reports from Beyond Meat, Ebay and Virgin Galactic European...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.13%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly higher but have later erased gains. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.2% each, Nasdaq trades...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch new week's trading with a big bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacifc session. Gains were...
A significant shift in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies can be spotted in the afternoon today. Bitcoin erased previous losses and jumped almost 5% since...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February was release at 3:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show the index improving from -27.4 in January to...
US new home sales data for January 2024 was released at 3:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show a month-over-month growth, but it was expected to...
On Wednesday 6th March, the UK Chancellor will deliver his Spring Budget. This may be his last budget, as it is likely to be the last fiscal event before...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 returns above 18,000 pts Earnings reports from Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza and Fidelity...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US), Warren Buffett's investment firm, is gaining nearly 5.5% on the stock market after reporting better-than-expected quarterly...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is slowly coming to an end. Majority of large US companies have already reported results and the remaining earnings...
DE40 traded flat in Monday's session; arms sector performs well Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) shares gain ahead of scheduled speech by German Defense Minister...
Bitcoin has been trading above $50,000 for quite some time from where it has a hard time paving the way around $60,000, but the broader crypto market is...