Chinese stocks decline on tariff fears, yuan falls
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Market news
After Tuesday’s decline, the mood seems to have improved as we wait for the European session to open. European futures are pointing to a mildly lower open for European stocks, which managed to stage a mini recovery and pare losses at the end of the Tuesday session. In the US, future prices are...
Arista Networks is publishing its third-quarter 2025 results after today’s session, and expectations for the report are high. Strong demand for networking solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is driving the company’s dynamic revenue growth....
Introduction Advanced Micro Devices, known as AMD, is publishing its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 today, which will be released after the market closes. The report will provide investors with key insights into the company’s development, with a particular focus on the rapidly...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Copper price rose during Asian session as investors were assessing risks connected to the potential strike in one of the largest Chilean mines. However,...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
Summary: Australian dollar has been shored up by stronger than expected retail sales as well as a solid reading of services PMI (AIG) Chinese services...
Summary: Major US stock indices trade mixed Precious metals advance on the back of USD weakening SEK is outperforming other G10 peers after hawkish...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo level Nasdaq (US100) eyes a test of the 33-period moving average General Motors (GM.US)...
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
After a very poor start to the third quarter of the year the European indices surge on Tuesday as a relief news seems to be arriving from everywhere. First,...
Summary: Norges Bank signals a rate hike as soon as September this year Oil prices point to upside risks for the Norwegian krone Interest rate market...
Summary: Stocks in Europe recover as German migration agreement is reached SEK surges as Riksbank members deliver a hawkish message Oil moves higher...
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
Summary: Swedish central bank leaves rates unchanged and keeps signalling the first rate hike at the end of the year Inflation forecasts for this and...
Summary: Europe sees a green open across equity markets, the German exchange leads the gains A migration deal brings relief to German stocks ending a...
Summary: Riksbank is expected to leave rates unchanged, but the focus will be on the forward guidance US durable goods orders should confirm a decline...
