Market news

Global stocks defy November seasonality for weak start, as Tesla, ITV in focus

7 November 2025

Global stock indices are heading towards a weekly loss after pockets of volatility have knocked market sentiment. The S&P 500 is lower by 1.5% in the last 5 trading sessions, and if this persists then the US blue chip index could experience its first weekly loss in a month. Fears about high AI stock...

Venezuela, what would a change in power mean for oil prices?

6 November 2025

Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...

BOE review

6 November 2025

The Bank of England voted to keep rates on hold today, but there could be rate cuts coming as soon as next month. The most interesting part of this meeting was the vote split, which was 5-4 in favour of remaining on hold. Also, for the first time we got detailed reasons why each member voted as they...

