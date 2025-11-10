Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Beginning of the end of the shutdown leads to bounce in stocks, led by tech

10 November 2025

The effects of the beginning of the end of the US shutdown continue to be felt across financial markets. European stocks are a sea of green, led by the financial, industrial and tech sectors. US stock market futures are also pointing to a strong open, and tech stocks that led last week’s sell-off...

More

Countdown to Black Friday 2025: Which Stocks Could Benefit?

10 November 2025

Black Friday marks more than just one day of promotions — it’s the symbolic beginning of the most lucrative period for global retailers, and especially for e-commerce platforms. While not every brand will see the same sales surge (everything depends on product mix and consumer tastes), one...

More

Since October, over 40 million Americans are food insecure - What does this mean for the market?

10 November 2025

The government shutdown currently ongoing in the United States, resulting from a budget bill dispute, has extended and officially become the longest in U.S. history. It has surpassed the previous 35-day shutdown, which also occurred under Donald Trump's administration. The economic, financial, and...

More

9 July 2018
6 July 2018
5 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app