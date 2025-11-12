Cryptocurrencies: Binance to reach $1 billion net profit?
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Infineon Technologies is one of the local leaders in the semiconductor market. The German company is one of the few entities of this size in Europe. The company's product portfolio is highly diversified, which works to its advantage in an increasingly uncertain market. According to the report...
As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss. US futures suggest a higher open later...
The main news that bis dominating financial markets on Tuesday is that the US shutdown could come to an end as soon as tomorrow, when the Senate funding bill reaches the House of Representatives. However, after Monday’s euphoric reaction to news that the US Senate had passed a bill that would provide...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show a decent employment growth Only a surge...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Copper price rose during Asian session as investors were assessing risks connected to the potential strike in one of the largest Chilean mines. However,...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
