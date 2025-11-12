Read more
Infineon after Earnings: Massive growth on massive promises

12 November 2025

Infineon Technologies is one of the local leaders in the semiconductor market. The German company is one of the few entities of this size in Europe. The company's product portfolio is highly diversified, which works to its advantage in an increasingly uncertain market. According to the report...

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

12 November 2025

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss. US futures suggest a higher open later...

Buy the rumour, sell the fact as US shutdown nears its end

11 November 2025

The main news that bis dominating financial markets on Tuesday is that the US shutdown could come to an end as soon as tomorrow, when the Senate funding bill reaches the House of Representatives. However, after Monday’s euphoric reaction to news that the US Senate had passed a bill that would provide...

