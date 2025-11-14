Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

UK: pound and bonds tumble

14 November 2025

The UK Gilt market is under pressure this morning, and yields have surged at the open, after reports suggest that Rachel Reeves will scrap plans to raise income tax. We do not know if this will mean all bands of income tax will be left unchanged, or if it will only mean the basic rate of tax will be...

Google's European troubles

13 November 2025

Alphabet Inc., commonly known as Google, has once again found itself in the crosshairs of European regulators. The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation against Alphabet, suspected of violating the so-called "Digital Market Act." The company is accused...

Stock of the week - CVS Health Corp (13.11.2025)

13 November 2025

CVS Health Corporation is a company that has been part of the daily lives of millions of Americans for years. Its pharmacies are present in almost every city, while its health insurance and medical services allow it to operate on multiple fronts simultaneously. Although often considered a defensive company,...

