CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Crypto news: Bitcoin tries to stop the sell-off 📌ETFs net outflows pressure crypto

17 November 2025

Cryptocurrencies started Monday’s session with declines, and during the night Bitcoin briefly fell toward $92,500, erasing its year-to-date gains; Ethereum dropped back below $3,000. The sell-off was partially reversed as sentiment improved in U.S. futures trading, and the Asian session did not...

The Week Ahead

17 November 2025

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week. The next few days could be key for long term direction  of stocks and...

UK: pound and bonds tumble

14 November 2025

The UK Gilt market is under pressure this morning, and yields have surged at the open, after reports suggest that Rachel Reeves will scrap plans to raise income tax. We do not know if this will mean all bands of income tax will be left unchanged, or if it will only mean the basic rate of tax will be...

