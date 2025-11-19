Read more
Market news

BREAKING: FOMC minutes - many against December cut!

19 November 2025

20:00 - FOMC Minutes from 28th of October meeting Key Information: "Many" committee members consider a December rate cut as not recommended, while only "several" members are open to a December cut. "Most" members see further easing of policy over time, but "not...

Constellation Energy and Three Mile Island — Nuclear Past and Future

19 November 2025

One of the nuclear power plant operators in the USA, Constellation Energy, has received approval and funding amounting to one billion dollars to reactivate one of the closed nuclear power plants. Following this news, the company's valuation has increased by over 5%. Americans are increasingly...

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

19 November 2025

UK inflation cooled as expected last month, headline inflation moderated to 3.6% from 3.8%, the core rate also dropped a notch to 3.4% from 3.5% in September, and service price inflation also moderated to 4.5%, down from 4.7%. Even though headline inflation was a touch higher than expected, this is further...

