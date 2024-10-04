Chart of the day - BITCOIN (26.02.2024)
Bitcoin has been trading above $50,000 for quite some time from where it has a hard time paving the way around $60,000, but the broader crypto market is...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
The euro has managed to recover against the US dollar since it hit the support zone marked by 1.072. However, the upward movement later slowed down after...
Last week, macro and interest rate concerns were not the key drivers of markets, instead markets moved on the back of earnings results, notably Nvidia’s...
Futures market signal weaker sentiment on the European session Mixed Friday's session on Wall Street, weaker Chinese indices New home...
Wall Street ended the Friday session in mixed sentiments, with Nasdaq falling 0.37% and flat closed in S&P 500. The "Magnificent Seven"...
Wall Street indices extend gains, although their scale is much smaller than yesterday. S&P 500 gains 0.2% and tests 5,100 pts area. Dow Jones adds...
EURCHF has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Taking a look at the pair at D1 interval, we can see that the ongoing upward correction has...
Solid earnings report from Nvidia helped revive stock market rally this week, allowing S&P 500 to climb to fresh record highs. The next week looks...
Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price rallies almost 60% after US life science company reported...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
The record stock market rally for Nvidia stocks makes us shudder to think what would have happened if the chip maker had delivered weak earnings or weaker...
Wall Street indices open higher S&P 500 futures break above 5,100 pts Earnings from Block, Warner Bros Discovery, Carvana and Booking Holdings Wall...
Exactly two years ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After two years of war, the current situation in the east...
European markets make slight gains at the end of the week Profit-taking on Allianz shares after earnings release Revision of GDP data for Germany...
Recent readings from the Eurozone remain very weak against the backdrop of data from the U.S. economy, with communications indicating that both central...
Proclaimed as the most significant revolution of the 21st century, artificial intelligence is at the heart of contemporary debates from a scientific, ethical,...
European stocks had a quiet start on Friday, after the tremendous rally for risk assets on Thursday that pushed the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq to all...
11 AM GMT, Ifo Index (Germany) Expectations: 84,1 vs 84 exp. and 83.5 previously Current situation: 86,9 vs 86.8 exp. and 87 previously Business...
European stock market opens slightly lower Ifo data from Germany are the most important macro reading, scheduled today Light calendar of macro...