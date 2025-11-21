Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

UK Budget preview

21 November 2025

On Wednesday 26th November, the UK Chancellor will deliver her second full budget. This feels like a major political event, with economics on the side. It could determine whether Kier Starmer remains as Prime Minister, as well as attempting to balance the UK’s precarious books. In my long history...

More

The sell off hits Europe, as UK consumer slumps under expected weight of Budget

21 November 2025

The premise for stocks on Thursday was strong: Nvidia’s results were stunning, and the US unemployment rate rose, sparking hope that the FOMC may consider a rate cut next month. However, there was a categorical reversal in sentiment, stocks plunged, intra-day volatility surged to its highest level...

More

Stronger payrolls for September won’t disrupt risk recovery

20 November 2025

US Payrolls were stronger than expected in September, and rose by 119k, private sector payrolls rose by 97k, and wage growth also rose a notch to 3.8%.  On the surface, this suggests that the US labour market is stronger than feared, however, if you dig a bit deeper, then there are cracks starting...

More

4 July 2018
3 July 2018
2 July 2018

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app