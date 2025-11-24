UK manufacturing PMI stays unchanged in June
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Cryptocurrencies are attempting to open the new week with modest, stabilizing gains after a very weak period during which BTC fell more than 30% from its recent highs. U.S. crypto ETFs remain the key monitoring tool for the market. Over the past four weeks, BTC-based funds have seen a record $4.35 billion...
It’s been a wild ride for financial markets in recent days. Stocks sold off sharply last week and bitcoin slumped by 7%. However, a sense of calm has descended on markets as we start a new week. Thursday’s initial rally and then reversal, was the biggest intra-day range for US stock...
On Wednesday 26th November, the UK Chancellor will deliver her second full budget. This feels like a major political event, with economics on the side. It could determine whether Kier Starmer remains as Prime Minister, as well as attempting to balance the UK’s precarious books. In my long history...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
European stock markets are rallying today following the upbeat result coming from the EU summit in Brussels, where the leaders hammered out a preliminary...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Better than expected UK growth in the first quarter has perhaps sewed the first seeds of recovery for the pound after the currency hit a 7-month low against...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
The rout on the European stock markets continues while European leaders gather in Brussel for a two-day summit. Among the most important topics on the...
