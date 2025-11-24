Read more
Market news

Crypto news: Bitcoin stabilizes after the sell-off 📈December Fed rate cut odds rise

24 November 2025

Cryptocurrencies are attempting to open the new week with modest, stabilizing gains after a very weak period during which BTC fell more than 30% from its recent highs. U.S. crypto ETFs remain the key monitoring tool for the market. Over the past four weeks, BTC-based funds have seen a record $4.35 billion...

The Week Ahead

24 November 2025

It’s been a wild ride for financial markets in recent days. Stocks sold off sharply last week and bitcoin slumped by 7%. However, a sense of calm has descended on markets as we start a new week. Thursday’s initial rally and then reversal,  was the biggest intra-day range for US stock...

UK Budget preview

21 November 2025

On Wednesday 26th November, the UK Chancellor will deliver her second full budget. This feels like a major political event, with economics on the side. It could determine whether Kier Starmer remains as Prime Minister, as well as attempting to balance the UK’s precarious books. In my long history...

