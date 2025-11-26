Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

SILVER on the rise📈 Metal gains nearly 2.5% 💡

26 November 2025

The silver market has been on the brink of a temporary structural problem, as Chinese metal reserves have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, while silver exports from China to London reached a record 660 tonnes in October, further exacerbating an already tense market. Stocks on the Shanghai Futures...

How will another German pivot end?

26 November 2025

The German economy is trapped in a phase of economic slowdown resulting from a series of structural problems. High energy costs combined with increasing government spending and low economic growth limit the government's maneuverability and investor optimism. Europe's economic giant is struggling...

UK budget overview

26 November 2025

The Chancellor has delivered the meat of her budget, and the market reaction has been mildly welcoming. After initially spiking, the bond market warmed to the idea of a larger than expected fiscal headroom for the UK, bond yields are lower across the curve, and the pound has climbed to highs of the day...

