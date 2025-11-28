Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (28.11.2025)

28 November 2025

We are about to begin the last month of trading on international financial markets in 2025. This week, investors will be focusing primarily on the latest key data from the US ahead of the Fed meeting, further talks on the Ukraine-Russia peace plan, and comments from Ueda of the BoJ, which will determine...

Gold glitters once more, as markets take UK Budget risks in their stride

28 November 2025

A theme is emerging as we reach the last trading day of November, risk is back on. Global indices are a sea of green this week, after a bruising first half of the month. Although European and US indices are on track to record a loss for the entire month of November, the scene could be set for a rally...

Macro Focus: A Fiscal Turning Point in the United Kingdom?

27 November 2025

UK markets had been eagerly anticipating it: yesterday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presented her budget for the coming year. This budget, seen as a potential year-end catalyst, was in the spotlight, with investors hanging on every decision from the Chancellor. Following the announcement,...

