Economic calendar: Germany Ifo reading in the markets spotlight
European stock market opens slightly lower Ifo data from Germany are the most important macro reading, scheduled today Light calendar of macro...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Germany (final) GDP for Q4 2023 came in -0.4% YoY, in line with expectations and previous data GDP reading (seasonally adjusted) came in -0.2% vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ran to the end in a great sentiment. The Nasdaq100 gained 3.01%,and Nvidia shares rose 16.5% (shares are 1.7%...
Nvidia reported solid earnings for fiscal-Q4 triggering an almost 15% surge in its shares. Company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings,...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD at the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices are rallying with S&P 500 reaching a fresh all-time high. Tech sector is the best performer with Nasdaq rallying over 2.5%. Nvidia...
US stock market indices are rallying today with market sentiment being supported by solid earnings report released by Nvidia yesterday after close of the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released a weekly report on US oil inventories at 4:00 pm GMT. Report was delayed by a day from usual Wednesday schedule...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories Analysts were expecting a 59 billion cubic feet drop...
Wall Street indices rally after Nvidia earnings US100 tests upper limit of bearish channel Royal Caribbean jumps after boost full-year guidance Wall...
US flash PMI indices for February were released today at 2:45 pm GMT. Market was expecting a small deterioration in manufacturing and services sectors....
Markets are a sea of green on Thursday after Nvidia’s earnings report has boosted global risk appetite and sent stock markets surging. The boost...
US weekly jobless claims report and Canadian retail sales print for December were released at 1:30 pm GMT today. US report showed a lower-than-expected...
European markets make clear gains during Thursday's session DAX on new ATH after higher Nvidia results Mercedes-Benz shares gain after financial...
Walmart reported fiscal-Q4 earnings on Tuesday Results were better all across the board Outlook for fiscal-Q1 and fiscal-2025 in-line with expectations Walmart...
At 12:00 pm GMT, the ECB's Minutes of the last interest rate meeting were published. Here are the most important comments contained in the document: March...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to keep its main interest rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 45.00% at a meeting today. This...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225 contract) is gaining more than 2% in today's session, breaking above historic ATH recorded in 1989. Japan's economic...
We are after the publication of key PMI index data from France and Germany. The data from France surprised on the upside, but still the indices remain...