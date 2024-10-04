Economic calendar: ECB Minutes and PMI data in focus
European futures indicate a higher opening for the stock market session on the Old Continent. The Nikkei 225 has reached new ATH PMI data and ECB...
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Sentiments in the Asia-Pacific markets today were characterized by bullish enthusiasm. Japan, in particular, performed well, with the Nikkei 225 index...
Nvidia was the earnings release that the market was waiting for with bated breath. However, it wasn’t just the earnings report that set the market...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) report, expected by all of Wall Street, beat analysts' forecasts; the company also gave a positive guidance for Q1 2024, potentially...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) results were the most important report for Wall Street for weeks. The Q4 results beat market expectations on both revenues and EPS. Nvidia...
- The trading session on the European equity market brought indecision among investors. Germany's DAX was up 0.29% intraday, France's CAC 40 gained...
Majority sees downside risks too fast Some Fed members see that inflation progression could stall The Fed will at some point decide the future fate...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its Q4 2024 financial report today after the close of trading on Wall Street. The report for the calendar period from November...
The last Fed meeting was received hawkishly as the possibility of an interest rate cut in March was ruled out The Fed then indicated that it wanted...
Precious metals have been in the news again in recent months, linked to new highs for gold above $2,100 per ounce. Looking at the last three years, it...
The strong rebound of gas prices on the day before the rollover is linked to recent announcements from upstream companies in the US. Companies such as...
Nomura issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on AUDJPY with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street drops early in today's session Wix reports better-than-expected quarterly results Investor attention turns to FOMC Minutes and Nvidia...
European markets gain slightly during Wednesday's session International Flavors' weak earnings put pressure on Symrise shares Fresenius...
Finnish telecommunications company and smartphone maker Nokia (NOKIA.FI) has announced that it is collaborating with Nvidia (NVDA.US) on mobile networks....
The big news on Wednesday was that the UK public sector finances were in good shape for January. The UK recorded its largest ever January surplus at £16.7bn,...
Bitcoin's price slipped below $51,000 again today, and Ethereum's to $2,900; the cryptocurrencies are extending the downward impulse. The altcoins...
HSBC (HSBA.UK) is one of the worst performing stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange today after bank reported a massive 81% slump in Q4 pretax profit....
Wednesday is unquestionably the most interesting day this week from market's perspective. Investors will be offered FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT. The...
European indices open flat or slightly higher FOMC minutes scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT Long-awaited Nvidia earnings to be release after market close European...