SILVER under pressure based on the CFTC data
According to the latest CFTC data, investors' positioning in short-selling transactions has increased, which today is driving silver prices down by...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
More
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
According to the latest CFTC data, investors' positioning in short-selling transactions has increased, which today is driving silver prices down by...
The EUR/USD entered a sell-off on Tuesday, following the publication of CPI data in the USA. However, the price eventually stabilized and is currently...
Prices for carbon emissions (EMISS) dropped below €55 per tonne, and December contract is trading at an almost 6% discount. Prices dropped almost...
European indices trade lower DE40 pulls back to 17,100 pts area Rheinmetall gains on joint venture with Ukraine European stock market indices...
Cryptocurrencies continue moderate gains after weekend, dollar loses slightly Bitcoin is trading at $52,500, while Ethereum is approaching $3,000 Bernstein...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is past its peak already, with earnings stream becoming less intense. US companies are still reporting earnings...
US natural gas prices launched the new week with another drop. NATGAS declines over 3% today and was trading below $1.55 per MMBTu for the first time since...
European indices set for lower opening Trading hour changes due to US holiday Interesting week ahead European index futures point to a lower...
US stocks declined last week, with the S&P 500 down 0.42%, and the Nasdaq falling 1.34%, and it could be a quiet start to the week with Presidents...
Indices from Asia-Pacific were trading mostly higher during the first trading session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%, Kospi jumped 1.1%,...
Today's investor sentiment was somewhat cooled following higher-than-expected PPI inflation and comments from Bostic, Daly, and Barr. US500...
This week's macro data from the USA was mixed - a high CPI reading and weak retail sales data sent mixed signals about the impact of monetary policy....
Bank of America (BAC.US) has revised its forecasts for the Swiss franc, now predicting a faster pace of depreciation against major currencies due to weaker-than-expected...
Coinbase (COIN.US) is gaining over 9.0% following a remarkable fourth-quarter performance that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The cryptocurrency...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for February: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 81.5;...
US500 index rises 0.58% led by real estate sector Higher than expected PPI data lower chances for the interest rates cut in June Wall Street...
US PPI inflation report and housing market data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. PPI report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
European indices trade higher DE40 rallies to fresh record highs above 17,200 pts Airbus targets 800 aircraft deliveries in 2024 European indices...