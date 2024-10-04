Chart of the day - USDCAD (16.02.2024)
Economic calendar for the final trading day of the week is light. However, USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some volatility in the early afternoon...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
European indices set to open higher GBPUSD tested 1.26 area after strong UK retail sales data Second-tier US data and Fed speakers European...
UK retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a solid month-over-month increase in headline and core...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher after weaker-than-expected retail sales and industrial production data from the United States...
Europe's major benchmarks had a successful session. The DAX and CAC40 rallied 0.6 and 0.8%, respectively, with the FTSE up less than 0.4% however...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6512 Target:...
Wall Street's major indexes are mostly gaining. US500 posts 0.2% gains Mixed US macro data weakens dollar and yields. US2000 surges 1,2% Shares...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting an...
Gold is trading back above $2,000 per ounce level. Disappointing retail sales data for January from the United States is putting pressure on the US dollar...
US industrial production data for January was released today at 2:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase in industrial production as well as...
US retail sales report for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. This was the second most important US reading scheduled for this week, following...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for February: actual 5.2; forecast -8.0; previous -10.6; 01:30...
Coca-Cola reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results came mostly in-line with expectations Better-than-expected sales in EMEA and Latin America Organic...
Indexes in Europe are recording gains Dax gains 0.35% to the level of 17,100 points President Lagarde gives an interview about ECB policy Rheinmetall,...
Bitcoin has experienced almost parabolic growth in recent days, and in the first part of today, the price of Bitcoin exceeded the $52,000 level for the...
The first part of the day proceeded relatively calmly. Investors received data from Japan regarding the GDP in the last quarter of 2023, which was worse...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for December: GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; GDP (Q4):...
Wall Street indexes ended yesterday's session with gains - contracts on S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 increased between 0.90-1.00%. US500 contracts...
Wall Street indices are erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI slump today. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.1% higher, Nasdaq jumps 0.8%...