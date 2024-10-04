US OPEN: US2000 tests upper limit of trading range, Joby Aviation jumps 9%
Wall Street indices launch trading little changed US2000 tests upper limit of short-term trading range Joby Aviation gains on agreement with UAE...
Market news
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Italian luxury goods group Tod's (TOD.IT) is in the process of negotiating an exit from the Milan Stock Exchange with LVMH-backed private equity firm...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 has been on for around a month already. Majority of US large-cap companies have already reported their results....
European Indexes open with little change DAX gains 0.24% Siemens Energy rises by 4.30%, the most among the companies in the index The start...
During the weekend, Bitcoin continued its rise, breaking above the $48,000 level. Such dynamic growth is likely influenced by several significant factors....
Today's macroeconomic calendar does not have any key publications planned that could impact global markets. Futures do not indicate greater volatility...
By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB The focus in the coming week will be on macro data from the UK and the US. Central banks are...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region remain mainly closed in Japan, South Korea and China, among others. Australia's S&P ASX 200 is losing...
Wall Street extends gains on the last day of this week. The US500 is up 0.40% to 5035 points, and the US100 gains 0.90%, breaking the 18,000 points...
PepsiCo's (PEP.US) net profit exceeded estimates, but for the first time in nearly four years, quarterly revenues fell by 0.5%, potentially giving...
CleanSpark (CLSK.US) is gaining almost 30% driven by Bitcoin surges and the company’s recent earning results. CleanSpark has reported impressive...
Wall Street records gains at the opening Yields on U.S. bonds are rising The dollar is weakening Revision of U.S. inflation data The end...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Bitcoin has been posting strong gains today and has climbed above the psychological resistance level of $47,000. Over the past 5 days, BTC...
European markets make slight gains to end the week Investors focus on individual company results Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Baader...
The New Zealand dollar is currently the best performing currency following ANZ's bamli forecast of an interest rate hike by the RBNZ at the bank's...
Gas prices continued their strong pullback during today's session, losing more than 3% during European morning hours. Yesterday, US inventory data...
Volatility in APAC markets today was limited due to the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Trading in mainland China was halted today, while indices...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
