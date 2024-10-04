⏬⏬NATGAS drops over 3%
Gas prices continued their strong pullback during today's session, losing more than 3% during European morning hours. Yesterday, US inventory data...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
Volatility in APAC markets today was limited due to the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Trading in mainland China was halted today, while indices...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Nasdaq gains 0.2%, Russell 2000 rallies, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 trade flat European stock...
US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE) today. Forecast for corn, soybean and wheat...
Oil is trading higher today, extending the ongoing rebound into the fourth consecutive session. Oil prices continue to climb as diplomatic efforts fail...
Arm Holdings (ARM.US), UK-based chip and software designer, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price surges almost 60% after...
The US blue chip index has not quite reached the 5,000 level at the time of writing, it is a mere 5 points away, but it seems inevitable that this key...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Consensus among economists...
Wall Street opens little changed US500 holds above 5,000 pts Earnings reports from Arm Holdings, Monolithic Power and Harley-Davidson Wall...
Shares of entertainment giant Disney (DIS.US) are gaining nearly 8% today before the open, although the giant reported fairly successful quarterly results,...
Shares of Adyen (ADYEN.NL) are gaining nearly 21% in today's session after the company reported better-than-expected processed volumes and net income...
PayPal Holdings reported Q4 earnings Company beat sales and earnings expectations Fourth quarterly drop in active accounts in a row PayPal expects...
Thursday's session proceeds with moderate sentiment in European markets DE40 slows its growth near the peaks at 17,100 points European stock...
Although no significant data was released today from France, due to the significant concentration of the luxury goods and fashion sector (LVMH, Kering,...
AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) shares are losing nearly 12% in today's session following the release of worse-than-expected quarterly results and the...
European indices open flat after weak sentiments in China and another record-breaking session in the US Virtually empty macro calendar during...
Wall Street indexes closed the session with solid gains yesterday. The S&P 500 crossed the psychological level of 5,000 points for the first time...
Disney’s share price is surging in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported better than expected earnings for the previous quarter....