Morning Wrap (06.02.2024)
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are mainly recording a negative session, except for China. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 0.78%, while the...
Market news
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The ISM index for services rises for January to 53.4 with an expectation of 52 and the previous level of 50.5. We have a clear rebound in the sub-index...
Looking technically at the NZDUSD chart on the H4 interval, a head and shoulders formation has formed. Currently, the price is testing the neckline of...
We are seeing a very interesting technical situation on gold. Potentially, we can talk about a saucer formation or an inverted head-and-shoulders formation....
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the AUD/NZD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Drug maker Novartis AG (NOVN.CH) is in advanced talks to acquire MorphoSys AG (MOR.DE), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The...
Chinese indices are attempting to return to growth, after 6 down sessions in a row. Recent heavy-handed action by market regulators has only temporarily...
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure this Monday. Recent remarks from Powell on "60 Minutes" have removed any uncertainty...
Stock markets have opened lower in the US, as the market digests news that there may only be three rate cuts from the Fed this year. This is that the Fed...
US ISM Services Index Jan: 53.4 (est 52.0; prevR 50.5) - ISM Services Prices Paid Jan: 64.0 (prevR 56.7) - ISM Services Employment Jan: 50.5 (prevR...
Estee Lauder announces workforce reductions Boeing sees further construction defects in 737 Max planes Wall Street indices started the first...
Shares of one of the largest U.S. industrial companies, Caterpillar (CAT.US), are gaining more than 4% today before the open, as the company managed to...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
McDonald's (MCD) reported lower than expected comparable sales growth, lower than expected revenue but higher earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth...
Stock indices in Europe gain at the start of the week Attention in the banking sector turned towards UniCredit, Santander and Lloyds Delivery Hero...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing. Investors have already seen reports from the biggest US tech companies, that have been key drivers of the...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment remains relatively subdued, with most altcoins managing to recover only a portion of their losses after the sell-offs in...
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading lower today. Fed Chair Powell repeated his suggestions during a weekend interview that the March meeting...
Eurozone Countries PMI Data for January: Spain Services PMI: actual 52.1; forecast 52.2; previous 51.5; Italy Services PMI: actual 51.2; forecast...