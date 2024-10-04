Economic calendar: Services PMI revisions, US ISM data
European indices open little changed Services PMI revisions, US ISM Earnings from McDonald's, Caterpillar and Palantir European indices...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The ONS released its updated Labour Force Data for the three months to November at the start of this week, which incorporates new estimates of the UK population...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of a new week - Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1%, Kospi moved...
- Sentiment in European markets allowed major benchmarks to end the week in slightly better moods. Frankfurt's DAX gained nearly 0.35% intraday, the...
Los futuros sobre el principal índice de acciones brasileñas son uno de los más débiles en la actualidad, con caídas...
This week's final trading session on Wall Street was dominated by the reaction to Meta Platforms' (META.US) quarterly results, which lifted the...
FOMC meeting this week turned out to be surprisingly hawkish as Fed Chair Powell strongly hinted that a rate cut as soon as March is not the base case...
Wall Street in mixed mood after NFP report US2000 at an important support zone Apple, Amazon and Meta results in focus Wall Street indices...
The US labour market created a whopping 353k jobs last month, and December figures were also revised higher to 333k. This is nearly double the 180k expected...
US oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) and Chevron (CVX.US) reported their financial results for Q4 2023. Overall, the companies' revenue-level results...
European indices trade higher DE40 climb back above 17,000 Earnings from Mercedes Benz and E.ON European stock market indices trade higher...
Market expectations suggest that investors will be offered a strong NFP report for January later today, following solid data released for December. December's...
Oil took a hit yesterday in the evening on media reports saying that Israel has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal. However, those reports were quickly...
European indices open higher Meta Platforms and Amazon surprise positively with earnings NFP report for January in the spotlight European indices...
Wall Street indices gained yesterday, erasing the majority of post-FOMC losses. S&P 500 gained 1.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.97% higher, Nasdaq added...
Amazon was the first of the Magnificent 7 to report earnings on Thursday evening, and the news was good. Its net sales surged by $169.96bn, higher than...
Earnings per share: $2.18 (vs. $2.11 expected) Revenue: $119.58 billion (vs. $117.97 billion expected) - strong beat iPhone: $69.70...
Key takeaways: Earnings Beat: EPS of $5.33 exceeded estimates of $4.91, exceeding expectations by 9%. Revenue Growth: Revenue...
Key Highlights: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.00 (vs. expected $0.79) - significant year-over-year growth Revenue: $169.96...