Daily Summary: Wall Street gains ahead of Amazon, Meta, and Apple earnings 📣
Wall Street is making up for yesterday's losses following the Fed's decision. Markets have quickly recovered from Chairman Jerome Powell's...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
Just before the publication of quarterly reports (after the session), shares of Amazon, Meta, and Apple are rising, signaling investor optimism. These...
After the market close on Wall Street today, e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings. Investors eagerly anticipate...
Meta Platforms (META.US) will publish its report for the last quarter of 2023 after today's US stock market close. Investor expectations are high for...
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines Market tries to adjust prices post-Fed conference US markets open higher following yesterday's...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.7; forecast 50.3; previous...
Alphabet reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results turned out to be mostly better-than-expected Lack of clear guidance on AI-impact seen as disappointment Stock...
Deutsche Bank gains nearly 6% after releasing quarterly results and forecasts for 2024 Adidas' weak forecasts for 2024 push down the...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 224K; forecast 213K; previous 215K; Continuing Jobless...
The Bank of England held interest rates steady on Thursday at 5.25%, but they did perform their own ‘dovish pivot’, they have removed the reference...
Apple (AAPL.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2024 earnings report today after the close of the Wall Street session. Apple will be one of three US big...
Bank of England announced its first monetary policy decision of 2024 today at 12:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting no change in the level of interest rates,...
NATGAS is gaining close to 1% this morning, and is bouncing slightly from the key support zone set by local low from late January 2023. On an intraday...
Flash CPI inflation data from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline and core price growth...
FOMC meeting yesterday and the post-meeting press conference of the Fed chair Powell turned out to be hawkish. This 'hawkishness' resulted from...
Oil giant Shell managed to smash earnings estimates for Q4, on the back of a strong performance in its gas trading division and more production at its...
Economic calendar for the European morning session today was dominated by manufacturing PMI releases for January. However, the majority of those were revisions...
Riksbank announced its first rate decision of 2024 today at 8:30 am GMT. Interest rates were expected to be left unchanged, with the main policy rate staying...
European indices set for lower opening Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms to report earnings...