Morning Wrap (31.01.2024)
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up 0.61%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 gains 1.30%, and...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
Reaction to the big tech results on Tuesday night was to sell Microsoft and Alphabet/ Google, even though both companies beat earnings estimates. It’s...
Wall Street is losing momentum and slowing down from recent dynamic gains. US100 is down 0.80% ahead of key reports from tech giants after the session...
Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up 80% since its last report, for Q3 2023. Investors are hoping that the company's guidance...
Today, Ethereum is experiencing a significant gain, increasing by over 2.30% to reach 2370 USD following the Standard Chartered Bank report. Bank has projected...
Brent crude oil gained close to 1% today, with prices responding positively around $81 per barrel. The leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters indicated...
Nasdaq100 (US100) futures are slightly down by 0.35%. The lower volatility is due to the upcoming key financial reports after today's session and other...
The Bank of England is the last of the major central banks to maintain its hawkish bias, however, when it meets for its first meeting of 2024 on Thursday,...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for December: actual 9.026M; forecast 8.750M; previous 8.925M; 03:00 PM...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report its Q4 2023 earnings tomorrow after close of the Wall Street session (Tuesday, January 30, 2024). Company will...
Futures in the US indicate a lower opening However, volatility is limited ahead of key reports Futures indicate a slightly lower opening for...
European markets in mixed mood during Tuesday session Hapag Lloyd drops amid weak quarterly results Delivery Hero shares temporarily tumbled...
Oil The last days of January bring an increase in volatility in the oil market due to heightened tensions in the Middle East A drone attack occurred...
Investors will be looking primarily at revenues related to cloud solutions (Intelligent Cloud) and Azure, which are currently the company's main...
They say that prices don’t lie. If you believe that statement, then the market has seriously fallen out of love with Tesla, the EV maker with Elon...
A number of UK companies have reported earnings on Tuesday, including Diageo, Pets at Home and WPP and their results have been mixed. Diageo has seen its...
The current week in the financial markets turns to the FOMC decision and the NFP report. It is these two readings, combined with updates from the debt...
We are after the publication of GDP data from Italy and France. The first country surprises with decidedly better publications, while in Germany the economic...
Spain Q4 preliminary GDP +0.6% vs +0.2% QoQ expected - Spain Q4 preliminary GDP +2.0% YoY vs +1.5%YoY expected Spanish CPI (Y/Y) Jan P: 3.4% (est...