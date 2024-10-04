EURGBP - Recommendation from MUFG (26.01.2024)
MUFG has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP pair. MUFG recommends a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD pair. Credit Agricole recommends a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
This week has seen a torrent of earnings releases, corporate news and price action so it can be worth breaking it down to see what’s going on and...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of Friday cash session US2000 at important resistance level Intel drops 11% on weak Q1 2024 forecasts Visa...
US PCE Price Index, for December YoY: 2.6% Forecast 2.6%, Previous 2.6% PCE MoM: 0.2% Forecast 0.2% Previous 0.1% PCE services...
Today at 1:30 pm GMT, we will learn about the PCE inflation data. This is a key measure from the Fed's perspective. Expectations for today's reading: The...
European markets are set to finish the week on a high as there is a sea of green across European markets on Friday. The Eurostoxx index is poised to close...
European markets gain during Friday's trading session Financial results of LVMH support the share prices of luxury goods sector companies European...
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting held on December 18 and 19, 2023, concluded with a decision to maintain the status quo on monetary policy....
In today's economic calendar, the only and most important event of the day will be the publication of the PCE inflation report in the USA at 1:30 PM...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a minor correction. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 1.35%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 loses...
U.S. GDP came in stronger than expected with growth of 3.3% at an annualized rate for Q4 2023, with deflator at 1.5% and PCE Core inflation at 2.0%....
US natural gas EIA inventories report came in-326 bcf vs -318 bcf exp. and -154 bcf previously
Technology giant Intel (INTC.US) will report Q4 2023 results, today, after the Wall Street session. The industry expects that processor sales may be past...
International Business Machines (IBM) reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company...
Kansas City Fed Index came in -9 vs -3 exp. and -1 previously (Manufacturing Kansas Fed: -17 vs -4 exp.). It's another weak reading from US, regional...
Wall Street gains after strong GDP data and higher jobless claims reading. US500 gains 0.3% Nearly 12% gains on IBM (IBM.US) shares, the company...
The ECB decided to keep rates steady today, as was widely expected. The key takeaway from the press conference was Christine Lagarde who said that she...
After ECB hold both interest and deposit rates unchanged at 4.5 and 4% respectively, chair Christine Lagarde starts press conference. ECB Lagarde The...