🕤ECB chair, Christine Lagarde press conference starts. EURUSD loses 📉
After ECB hold both interest and deposit rates unchanged at 4.5 and 4% respectively, chair Christine Lagarde starts press conference. ECB Lagarde The...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
After ECB hold both interest and deposit rates unchanged at 4.5 and 4% respectively, chair Christine Lagarde starts press conference. ECB Lagarde The...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 214K; forecast 200K; previous 189K; Jobless Claims...
US GDP QoQ Advance: 3.3% vs 2% exp. 4.9% previously US GDP Price Index: 1.5% vs 2.2% exp. vs 3.6% previously US GDP Deflator: 1.5% vs 3.3% previously US...
The European Central Bank has decided to maintain interest rates at 4.5%, in line with analysts' expectations. Current: 4.5%; forecast: 4.50%;...
Tesla's shares (TSLA.US) are down by as much as 8% before the opening of the session on Wall Street, following unclear forecasts for 2024 that failed...
Before the European Central Bank (ECB) decision, European stock markets, particularly Germany's DAX, experienced a slight decline. The ECB's...
EURUSD is up slightly ahead of the first ECB decision of the year. Of course, it is almost 100% certain that the bank will decide to keep interest rates...
As expected, the CBRT decided to raise interest rates to 45% from the previous level of 42.5%. The bank added in a statement after the decision that interest...
Norges Bank's Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee has decided to maintain the policy rate at 4.5%, with expectations to keep it at this...
09:00 AM GMT, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for January: Climate Index: actual 85.2; forecast 86.7; previous...
As we lead up to these key events on Thursday, European stock futures are a sea of red and are falling after strong gains on Wednesday. Futures are still...
ECB Interest Rate Decision Durable Goods Orders and PCE Inflation from the USA Q4 2023 GDP from the USA Today's calendar includes several...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region note a moderate session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is unchanged, the Australian S&P ASX 200 gains 0.45%, and...
Tesla missed earnings estimates yet again in Q4. It’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.71, vs. $0.73 expected. A weaker quarter for earnings growth was...
Wall Street indices extend their gains for the fifth consecutive day. The US500 is up 0.50% to 4920 points, and the US100 is up 1.10% to 17750 points. The...
Today, after the session on Wall Street, we will learn the results of the largest American electric car manufacturer, Tesla (TSLA.US). Investors' attention...
Investment Plans offer an excellent strategy for long-term, passive investing. With an Investment Plan, you have the flexibility to design a personalised...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -9.233M; forecast -2.150M; previous -2.492M; EIA Refinery...
US main indices gain at session start Donald Trump approaches Republican presidential nomination US indices are gaining at the start of the session,...