GBPUSD - recommendation from Danske Bank (23.01.2024)
Danske Bank has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD pair. Danske Bank recommends a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
This morning we saw gains on the EURUSD pair, which could be related to the expectation of less global risk after assurances from Chinese authorities of...
Richmond Fed: Jan Manufacturing Index -15 Vs Dec -11. Forecast -6. The Richmond Fed composite index is at the lowest since the pandemic. Source:...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's cash session US2000 at important resistance level JPMorgan cuts recommendation on...
Oil: Oil prices rose to start the week in response to potential supply issues related to the situation in eastern Europe and the Middle East A...
Bitcoin continues to lose value for another consecutive day, with today's decline exceeding 1.60%. Bitcoin's price has broken through two key resistances...
The world's largest streaming platform Netflix (NFLX.US) will traditionally open the earnings season for major U.S. companies. The market mainly expects...
On Tuesday, the German stock market was trading slightly lower after an initially positive market open. The DAX opened 0.50% higher at 16850 points but...
The S&P 500 in the US made a fresh record high at the end of last week, largely driven by big tech names like Nvidia and Microsoft. This week we...
The pound popped higher on Tuesday morning after the UK’s public sector borrowing figure for December was released. The market was expecting borrowing...
BoJ Interest Rate Decision and Governor Commentary The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy settings, a move that was widely...
Today's economic calendar is light on significant events. The only reports worth noting may be data from New Zealand and Australia, where quarterly...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are rebounding, except for the Japanese market. Chinese indices, including HSCI and HSI, are gaining over 3.20%. The...
US indices record slight gains, erasing larger profits at the session's opening. US500 is up 0.15% and US100 0.10%. Despite this, both indices...
The war in the Gaza Strip and disruptions in the Red Sea continue Some operations at Novatek's fuel export terminal suspended Fuel logistics...
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are experiencing significant declines, exceeding 20%. The company is currently the biggest loser in the S&P...
The beginning of the new week in global markets brings a continuation of the downward momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently losing...
December Report: CB Consumer Confidence Leading Index Change MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast -0.3%, Previous -0.5%) In December 2023, the Conference...
Wall Street opens higher at the start of a new week US bond yields are falling, and the dollar is showing no major changes On the first day...