USDCHF - Recommendation from MUFG (22.01.2024)
MUFG has issued a recommendation for the USDCHF pair. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group recommends a long position on the pair with the following...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Last week, the EUR/USD pair began trading under pressure, but over the course of the week, the pair moved in sideways. At the moment, buyers have been...
European markets in a calm atmosphere at the start of the week Credit Agricole (ACA.FR) has taken a nearly 7% stake in Worldline (WLN.FR) BofA downgrades...
Chinese indices have recorded another wave of declines, with the CHN.cash benchmark trading 3.3% lower. The benchmark approached the 2022 panic bottom...
European benchmarks open higher despite declines in China Conference Board index from the US United Airlines (AAL.US) and Logitech (LOGI.US) Q4...
It’s a fairly quiet start to the week for markets, with few data releases on Monday. So far, futures markets are pointing to a positive open for...
The Central Bank of China kept one-year and five-year rates unchanged, at 3.45% and 4.25%, respectively. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) recorded another...
The last trading session of the week in European and US markets is positively. Stock indexes mostly posted intraday gains, largely influenced by...
Recent days bring a correction in the cryptocurrency market. Looking technically at the second most popular digital currency - Ethereum, a key technical...
Last week in the financial markets was marked by a strengthening of the US dollar and a sell-off in cryptocurrencies. It seems that the potential factors...
Cryptocurrencies are trading another weaker session today, with Bitcoin settling in the $40,000 area. Although the price of BTC has now rebounded to $40,500,...
Wall Street opens higher, but some of the upside was erased rather quickly US30 records 0.3% rally and performs better than US500 Chip manufacturers...
Stocks have been mixed at the end of the week, as the market recalibrates its expectations for interest rate cuts after push back from Fed and ECB members....
Univeristy Michigan Sentiments prelim: 78,7 vs 70,1 exp. and 60.9 previously Expectations prelim: 75.9 vs 67 exp. and 67.4 previously Condition prelim:...
Chicago Federal Reserve chair, Austan Goolsbee spoke today on US monetary policy. We can read his remarks as rather dovish, looking at the tone of previous...
Canada retail sales data for November: MoM Actual -0.2% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.7%, Revised 0.5%) In November, retail sales in Canada...
The US100 is gaining around 0.8% today, but it is off to new daily historic highs near 17240 points! The gains have been motivated by the return of positive...
DAX (DAX 40) continued its stabilization on Friday, following a positive trend set by Wall Street. Midday saw the leading German index slightly up by 0.11%...