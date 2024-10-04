DE40: DAX returns above support level 📌
DAX (DAX 40) continued its stabilization on Friday, following a positive trend set by Wall Street. Midday saw the leading German index slightly up by 0.11%...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
UK retail sales fell more than expected in December, and were down 3.3% excluding auto fuel, compared with November. This suggests that wet weather, higher...
Japan's core inflation in December remained above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% target but showed a slowdown for the second consecutive month, reinforcing...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for December: Retail Sales: actual -3.2% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 1.4%...
Inflation Report from the University of Michigan in the USA Retail Sales from the UK and Canada PPI Data from Switzerland and Germany Today's...
Asia-Pacific indexes, except for Chinese indexes, are trading in a positive sentiment after US indexes closed with solid gains yesterday....
The stock market has been doing poorly since the beginning of this year due to a drop in expectations for interest rate cuts this year. Today, gains...
Federal Reserve member Christopher Bostic remarks strengthened the US dollar, citing the possibility of global conflicts, which could again complicate...
Futures on Nasdaq100 (US100) soars more than 1.4% today and stronger than expected macro readings from US didn't stop Wall Street bulls, as Taiwan...
EIA US Crude oil inventories (4 PM GMT) came in lower than expected. Actual: -2.492 million barrels (Forecast: -0.85M, Previous: 1.338M) Gasoline...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: -154B (Forecast -165B, Previous -140B). The inventories draw was lower than expected, despite the recent cold blast in the...
US100 gains 0.8%. The US30 and US500 indexes are trading flat due to a few companies related to semis Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM.US) gains 8% on wave...
US jobless claims reading (1:30 PM GMT): 187 k vs 205 k exp. and 202 k previously Jobless claims (continued) 1.806M vs 1.842M exp. and 1.834M...
ECB minutes were released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Document related to December meeting at which rates were kept unchanged. Members expressed more confidence...
The Magnificent 7 tech stocks were the big story of 2023. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Meta and Microsoft dominated financial markets and were...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stocks are gaining about 5.7% before market open, following the company's quarterly earnings. Company forecasts...
DAX gains 0.30% in the first part of the day Publication of the minutes of the latest ECB meeting Today, in European markets, we are observing...
There has been some stabilization in the markets overnight after Wednesday’s rout that saw the FTSE 100 drop nearly 1.5% the Eurostoxx index fall...
Japanese Yen (JPY) has recently returned to a downward trend after a dynamic rebound at the end of the year. Although the JPY is slightly recovering today,...