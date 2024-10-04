Economic calendar: ECB minutes and comments from FOMC member Bostic 📌
US Labor Market Data Publication of the ECB Meeting Minutes Regional Economic Activity Indicator in the USA (Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are slightly rebounding from recent deeper losses, gaining 0.50-0.60%....
The December inflation data for the UK was stronger than expected. UK price growth picked up in December, in line with rising inflation rates in the US...
Wall Street and European indexes continue their downward trend, driven by a sharp rise in the yields of US 10-year Treasuries, which today exceeded...
China's industry ministry has released draft guidelines to standardize the artificial intelligence industry, as reported by Reuters. This move has...
Gold extends a 2-day downward wave fuelled by a sharp rise in US 10-year yields, which broke above the 4.1% barrier today (the highest since the first...
Wall Street selling pressure continues at the market open strong US retail sales data Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) shares continued to decline,...
US retail sales reading for December came in 0.6% MoM vs exp. 0.4% exp. and 0.3% previously US core retail sales MoM: 0.4% vs 0.2% exp and 0.2% previously US...
European markets lose ground during Wednesday's session Weak macro data from China spoils sentiment in European fashion market Geberit...
EURUSD may experience increased volatility today after investors learn more macro readings from the US, in the afternoon. Attention will focus mainly on...
ECB Lagarde It is highly likely that the ECB will cut rates by summer Inflation is not where it should be Will not comment on markets Too...
Eurozone, final CPI inflation (December 2023): 2.9% Expected: 2.9% Previously: 2,9% CPI m/m: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previously: -0,6% Core CPI y/y:...
European stock market opens lower after strong index sell-off in China Final inflation data from the Eurozone (10 AM GMT) for December Retail...
UK price growth picked up in December, in line with rising inflation rates in the US and across Europe. The monthly pace of headline CPI was 0.4%, the...
CPI inflation from the United Kingdom (December 2023) came in 4% y/y vs 3.9% exp. and 3.8% previously (0.4% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and -0.2% previously) Core...
China's Q4 GDP grew by 5.2% y/y against expectations of 5.3% y/y. Earlier it was 4.9% y/y Quarterly growth was 1.0% y/y, in line with expectations...
A highly anticipated series of macro readings from the Chinese economy came below expectations once again, leading to a strong sell-off on Chinese...
US indexes had a mixed session. The opening of the cash session saw declines after the long weekend, followed by a slight rebound. Selling pressure...
Stocks are lower across the board on Tuesday and the key driver is the revaluation of rate cut expectations. The market has scaled back the prospects for...