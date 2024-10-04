EURUSD falls below 1.09 📌
The Eurodollar is recording declines, and futures contracts on US interest rates indicate less than a 60% chance of a Fed interest rate cut in March, compared...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US indexes lose at the opening of the cash session NY Fed regional index performs very poorly The second day of the week starts with worse moods...
The year-over-year CPI inflation in Canada for December was 3.4% (in line with expectations), compared to 3.1% in November. On a monthly basis, there...
Oil: Geopolitical tensions near the Red Sea are pushing up oil market prices Rates for transporting goods from Asia to Europe are rising significantly,...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US), which largely derive their profits from investment activities, are trading up a modest 1.7% today in...
European markets drop during Tuesday's session Investors fear a decline in Hugo Boss margins Verbio company revises forecast for...
German ZEW SurveySentiment Expectations Jan: 15.2 (est 11.7; prev 12.8) - ZEW Survey Current Situation Jan: -77.3 (est -77.0; prev -77.1) - Eurozone...
The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen against other currencies of developed countries. The departure of US 10-year yields above the 4% barrier put pressure...
The wage data was always going to be the metric worth watching in today’s labour market report from the UK. Central bankers around the world...
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Attention turns to CPI data from Canada Wall Street's largest banks will report...
German CPI (M/M) Dec F: 0.1% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Dec F: 3.7% (est 3.7%; prev 3.7%) - CPI EU Harmonised (M/M) Dec F: 0.2% (est 0.2%;...
UK ILO Unemployment Rate Nov: 4.2% (prev 4.2%) - Employment Change Nov: 73K (prev 50K) - Average Weekly Earnings 3M (Y/Y) Nov: 6.5% (est 6.8%; prev...
APAC region indices came under pressure as yields rose. The Nikkei lost 0.66%, the Hang Seng was down nearly 1.89%, and the Kospi lost 1.01%. Highlights...
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day, market volatility was subdued, with commodity futures and US indices trading on a shortened schedule. Natural...
The US100 has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023, peaking at new all-time highs in December before a temporary pullback in early January...
At the end of December, EURUSD briefly increased above the 1.1010 level, reaching a peak of 1.1140. However, this upward movement proved to be fleeting,...
A notable divergence between silver and gold is evident on the weekly chart. Silver has demonstrated resilience against steeper declines, holding above...
NATGAS retreats 6% at the beginning of the week following a weekend winter comeback. This week temperatures will remain low, but towards the end of January...
DE40 loses 0.50% in the new week Strikes in Germany continue after the weekend Will the ECB cut interest rates four times this year? European...