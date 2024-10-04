DE40: DAX index struggles for direction as investors await US CPI data 📌
European stock markets are trading in moderate moods DAX remains below the 16900 point level Strikes in Germany are gaining strength European...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The second largest cryptocurrency is trading close to 3% today after yesterday's rally, during which its rise far exceeded Bitcoin's. We can link...
US CPI inflation report for December is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT today. Report is expected to show an uptick in the headline CPI inflation...
Tesco and M&S delivered good market news ahead of the FTSE 100 open on Thursday, defying gloom about the UK consumer and the retail sector in general....
European futures on indices suggest a higher opening US CPI publication and jobless claims (1:30 PM GMT) in investors spotlight Very light...
The highly anticipated SEC decision turned out to be favorable for Bitcoin, with the regulator allowing applications from funds applying for a spot...
The SEC announced late on Wednesday that it would approve Blackrock’s Bitcoin ETF, which will allow 11 funds to begin trading as early as Thursday....
The price of Bitcoin has again initially risen slightly on news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to allow spot Bitcoin...
Wall Street indices return to growth after an uncertain start to the cash session. US500 gains 0.40% and returns above the 4800 point level, while...
NATGAS prices fall during today's session by over 4.82%, thereby negating much of the gains observed yesterday. Natural gas futures gained yesterday...
EchoStar (SATS.US), a leading provider of technology and connectivity solutions, has seen its stock soar over 38% today following the announcement of its...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Distillate Fuel Production: actual -0.064M; previous 0.115M; Gasoline Inventories: actual...
Indices maintain lower volatility in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report Etsy (ETSY.US) loses after a recommendation from Goldman Sachs Smart...
Shares of the manufacturer and tester of integrated circuits used in the automotive, aerospace and energy industries, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US)...
European markets still under selling pressure Investors await tomorrow's CPI report from the US BofA boosts sentiment around Heidelberg...
Bitcoin is down 2% today and currently hovers around the $45,000 level. Investor activity in the last day of waiting for SEC Bitcoin ETF decision is quite...
Japan's main indices Nikkei 225 (JP225) and Topix climbed to new highs, unseen since 1990, despite noticeably weak sentiment during the Asian session....
Japanese yen is the weakest G10 currency today, following release of wage growth data for November. The report showed labor cash earnings growing by just...
Japanese stocks have been the standout performers so far in 2024. The Nikkei is higher by more than 3% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 is up a mere...