UniCredit SpA acquires 9% stake in Commerzbank 🏛️
Commerzbank (CBK.DE) shares are up 16% in today's European session after UniCredit SpA (UCG.IT) took a 9% stake in Commerzbank AG and plans to begin...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB UK economy as the Labour government gets comfortable After a strong run since the start of the year,...
The USDJPY pair dropped today to the lowest level since Dec. 28 2023, as BoJ participants expressed that further rate hikes are the basic scenario as Japanese...
Weaker sentiment at the European stock market open, following a mixed session on Wall Street and declines in Asian equities Japanese yen strengthens...
US CPI: will inflation boost hopes for a 50bp Fed rate cut? By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB US and European stocks lost some steam...
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.2% vs 1.4% exp. and 0.7% previously (0% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously) UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.5% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.6% previously UK...
After a mostly mixed session on Wall Street, US indices futures are trading down again today. The US100, US30 and US500 are losing in the range...
Takahiro Mori, Vice Chairman of Nippon Steel, will meet with representatives of the U.S. Committee of Foreign Investment on Wednesday to secure the acquisition...
European stock market sentiment was overwhelmingly weak today. BMW shares lost more than 10%, after the company revised downward its expected 2024 deliveries...
The Russell 2000 mid-cap U.S. index (US2000) is trading down more than 1.2% sell-off today, largely compounded by declines in the regional bank sector,...
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) shares are falling almost 5% today amid bank's President Daniel Pinto remarkts. Pinto told analysts that the bank...
After published this week quite 'bullish' OPEC+ report (expecting almost flat YoY global oil demand) and despite hurricane Francine hitting US...
Wall Street in lethargic mood before inflation data Apple and Google after adverse EU court rulings Viridan Therapeutics jumps by 12% after positive...
Shares of German automaker, BMW (BMW.DE) slumps today almost 9% on unexpected FY2024 guidance cut, affected especially by slowing demand on Chinese market....
Oracle's (ORCL.US) 1Q24/25 results beat consensus expectations, with the company's sales driven by continued strong demand for AI-related cloud...
Henry Hub (NATGAS) natural gas futures have halted declines and are rebounding more than 4.5%, as traders prepare for the hurricane to hit the US East...
Shares of Swiss holding company Swatch (UHR.CH), centered around the watch industry (ETA mechanisms, luxury timepieces), are losing 1.5% today and are...
DAX drops 0.33% during Tuesday's session HSBC analysts downgrade Heidelberg Materials Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation for Aroundtown...
According to Federal Reserve data released yesterday (Monday, Sept. 9), the total amount of outstanding consumer loans in the U.S. rose by $25.5 billion...