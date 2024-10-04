Mixed start for Europe as Sainsbury’s trading update shows food is still star of the show
Financial markets are looking a little lost as we reach mid-week, with no clear direction or narrative to drive markets. European stocks have opened mildly...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Financial markets are looking a little lost as we reach mid-week, with no clear direction or narrative to drive markets. European stocks have opened mildly...
European indices set to open lower US oil inventory data on watch Second-tier data from Europe European index futures point to a lower opening...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.42% lower and Russell 2000 dropped around...
Bitcoin price rallied as high as $47,950 after official SEC profile on X posted unauthorized information about Bitcoin ETF approval, but the euphoria ends...
The dollar index rose 0.3% today, while EURUSD recorded a 0.24% drop and is trading around 1.0925. 10-year treasuries bonds yields remained above...
Bitcoin entered in strong resistance zone of $47.000 again before tomorrow's final SEC decision about Ark Invest and 21 shares spot Bitcoin ETFs. Valkyrie...
Tesla (TSLA.US) with as much as 2.7% loss is the worst stock performer among US 'BigTech' companies today, and we can see that it may be due to...
The Wall Street Journal reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE.US) is in late-stage talks to acquire server and network services equipment maker...
The correction on Wall Street is prolonged, but not violent today. US100 and US500 are losing 0.3% Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE.US) shares...
The co-founder of Valkyrie Investments and its current CIO, Steven McClurg, indicated to industry portal The Block that he expects approvals for spot Bitcoin...
European markets under selling pressure Commerzbank announces that repurchased treasury shares will be redeemed' Investment banks revise...
Oil Saudi Arabia decides to cut export oil prices for Asian countries to the lowest levels since 27 months. The price has been set $1.5 higher...
The festive season was meant to bring some cheer to the UK’s beleaguered retailers, but instead the British Retail Consortium reported that like-for-like...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) resumed a climb after a brief pause yesterday. New 6-10 day weather forecasts for the United States show that the biggest...
According to ECB Governing Council member Mário Centeno, the European Central Bank will not have to wait until May to decide on interest rate changes....
The oil price is in focus on Monday, after brent crude prices fell by close to 4% at the start of the week. The driver was Saudi Arabia, who announced...
Cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin, continue to draw investors' attention and experience volatile price moves. Markets hope for an imminent approval of...
European indices set for higher opening EUR drops after German industrial production miss Trade balance from Canada and the United States European...
German industrial production report for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a month-over-month increase in German production....