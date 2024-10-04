Morning wrap (09.01.2024)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 1.4%, Nasdaq rallied 2.2% and small-cap Russell 2000 traded 1.9% higher. Dow...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 1.4%, Nasdaq rallied 2.2% and small-cap Russell 2000 traded 1.9% higher. Dow...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.7%, Nasdaq rallies 1.6% while small-cap Russell 2000 jumps 1.2%. Dow Jones trades...
Nvidia shares (NVDA.US) jump almost 5% today and are trading at fresh record highs above $500 area after company presented new graphics cards and Reuters...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Oil prices are dropping today in response to Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices to Asia to the lowest level in 27-month. We have written more about...
The oil price is in focus on Monday, after brent crude prices fell by close to 4% at the start of the week. The driver was Saudi Arabia, who announced...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
This year has been marked by corrections in major stock indices, leading to new downward pressures on the EUR/USD pair (-0.83% YTD). But, is this trend...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US500 tests 4,745 pts resistance zone Boeing drops 8% after issues with 737 Max 9 jets Wall Street...
Despite the weak sentiment in global markets over the last two weeks, the situation seems to be slowly improving. Today, we no longer observe declines...
In anticipation, of the US SEC regulator's decisions on spot ETFs, bitcoin is trading around $44,000 and has managed to make up a good portion of recent...
Crude oil is down 3% today, significantly reversing the price rebound from the first week of 2024. The price rebounded in early January due to escalating...
Market moves so far in 2024 suggest that the “everything rally” that we saw in the final weeks of 2023 has been firmly put to bed. The 9 -week...
Boeing shares are down nearly 9% ahead of the cash session on Wall Street, after the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) grounded some MAX 9s following...
US500 at a significant support zone Strong job market supports the dollar The last two weeks have been exceptionally tough for US indices. A...
CPI (y/y) for December in Switzerland: 1.7% (expected 1.5%; previously 1.4%) - CPI (M/M) December: 0.0% (expected -0.1%; previously -0.2%) - CPI Core...
Factory orders in Germany increased by 0.3% m/m against an expected increase of 1.0%. However, these are significantly delayed data for November. Previously,...
Markets lose on another day of the new year Retail sales and CPI from Switzerland At the beginning of the new week, index futures suggest a lower...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a weak session. Declines are particularly noticeable in China, where the HSCEI and HSI indices are...