Daily summary: USD seesaws on 'hawkish' NFP and 'dovish' ISM
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Dow Jones gains 0.1%, S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher and Dow Nasdaq adds 0.4%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The first week of 2024 was marked with pullback on equities and strengthening of the US dollar, as investors erased part of the late-2023 market moves....
The first week of a new year is heading to a close. It was marked with strengthening of the US dollar as well as pullback on the equity markets. Those...
A major reversal occurred on the EURUSD market this afternoon. The main currency pair has been trading lower throughout the day and even briefly broke...
ISM services data for December was released today at 3:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting headline ISM index to drop slightly compared to November reading,...
Wall Street opens flat after strong NFP data US2000 tests 1,945 pts swing area Constellation Brands maintains full-year forecasts Wall Street...
13:30 GMT, Canada - Employment Data Pack for December: Employment Change: actual: 0.1k; forecast: 13.5K; previous:...
US NFP report for December 2023 was released at 1:30 pm GMT, and it was a key macro release of the day, as well as the whole week. Report was expected...
Old Continent under pressure at the end of the week At 14:30 NFP report Eurozone HICP inflation falls slightly lower BofA withdraws "buy"...
The NFP report is expected to show further stabilization in the labor market. The consensus assumes an employment change of 170,000 in December month-over-month...
USDJPY is in a key resistance zone at the level of 145. Today we had several interesting publications from Japan, but the significance of these data was...
Further data from the U.S. labor market ISM and durable goods from the USA Data from the Canadian labor market The calendar today is once again...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are recording a session without a clear direction. Indices in China are losing about 0.50-0.60%. The Japanese...
Bitcoin is already gaining nearly 4.3% in value today, negating much of the declines recorded yesterday. In the market just after the end of the session...
- European stock markets posted gains today after yesterday's waves of sell-offs. Germany's DAX gained 0.48%, France's CAC40 gained 0.52% and...
Both cryptocurrencies and stocks linked to the digital asset sector are trading up. Bitcoin is climbing near $44,000 after yesterday's sell-off, which...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 4:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting a 42 billion...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of Thursday's cash session Piper Sandler cuts recommendation on Apple stock Walgreens reports higher-than-expected...