DE40 pulls back from 17,000 pts area
European indices erase early gains DE40 pulls back from the 17,000 pts area Airbus likely to exceed annual delivery target European stock market...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
European indices erase early gains DE40 pulls back from the 17,000 pts area Airbus likely to exceed annual delivery target European stock market...
According to news reports and Reuters sources, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may not delay Jan. 10 (next Wednesday) and approve the...
One of the key geopolitical events at the beginning of 2024 is the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, scheduled for January 13. Although...
Cryptocurrencies outperform at the beginning of a new year. BITCOIN gains over 5% today and jumps above $45,000 mark today. This brings a week-to-date,...
European economic calendar for today was dominated by manufacturing PMI release for December. However, readings from Europe's biggest economies were...
European indices set to open higher Final manufacturing PMI from Europe and the United States NFP report and FOMC minutes later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi traded 0.5% higher while Nifty 50 dropped 0.6% Indices from China traded...
Final trading session of December and the whole 2023 was rather uneventful. Newsflow was light but some markets, like for example US equities, declined...
The largest cryptocurrency was unable to sustain yesterday's gains and is currently trading at $41,800. Altcoins are also suffering losses, with Avalanche...
Global financial markets are closing a volatile 2023 and investors are looking forward to trading opportunities that 2024 will bring! The first week of...
US indices launched the final trading session of the year little changed but has turned lower later on. Major Wall Street indices are now trading lower...
US Chicago PMI for December 46,9 pts vs 51 pts exp. and 55,8 pts Much weaker than expected regional Chicago PMI index may be...
Wall Street indices launch trading little changed Major US indices finish year at or near record levels Russell 2000 still 15% below ATH despite...
European markets post year-end gains BOC Aviation orders four Airbus A321NEO and two Airbus A320NEO aircraft from Airbus Overall...
JD.com (JD.US), a prominent Chinese online retailer, is celebrating a legal victory against its rival Alibaba, which was fined 1 billion yuan ($140.68...
Today, the Swiss franc remains the strongest currency in the FX market, gaining more than 0.8% against the dollar and approaching multi-year highs. What...
Yesterday, the US dollar index (USDIDX) fell to its lowest level in five months, with similar declines noted against the euro. The dollar's weakness...
Index Futures Register Moderate Increases Early December Inflation Data US Chicago PMI The last trading session of the year is likely to proceed...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the last day of the year. Only the Korean KOSPI index stands out with a gain...