Toro jumps 9% after fiscal-Q4 earnings
Toro Company (TTC.US), US landscaping company, is surging 9% after release of fiscal-Q4 2023 (calendar August - October 2023). Stock launched today's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Toro Company (TTC.US), US landscaping company, is surging 9% after release of fiscal-Q4 2023 (calendar August - October 2023). Stock launched today's...
Patrick Harker, president of Philadelphia Fed, delivered some remarks on monetary policy this evening. It seems that Harker tried to send a balanced message....
Oil prices continue to climb as risks to shipping in the Red Sea continue to increase. US, along with its allies, plan to create a coalition that will...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a...
Conference Board consumer confidence index for December and US existing home sales data for November were released at 3:00 pm GMT, and were the only noteworthy...
Wall Street indices launched trading lower US2000 breaks above the upper limit of long-term trading range FedEx sinks after cutting fiscal-2024...
Shares of U.S. Photronics (PLAB.US), which specializes in photomasks and integrated circuits (ICs) production, rose, up more than 40% during the month....
DE30 in a marasm during Wednesday's session Weaker FedEx results lift Deutsch Post shares lower General market situation: Wednesday's...
The cryptocurrency market, after a disastrous 2022 for the industry, is experiencing a real 'revival'. However, even Bitcoin's 140% growth...
Financial markets are not listening to the announcements of Federal Reserve members, who are somehow trying to blur the extremely dovish perception of...
European indices open higher, UK.100 gains more than 1% Lower PPI inflation in Germany and lower CPI inflation from the UK Market attention shifts...
UK and Germany macro readings (07:00 GMT) Germany Inflation PPI came in -7.9% y/y vs -7.5% exp. and 11% previously (-0.5% MoM vs -0.3% exp. and -0.1%...
Wall Street sentiments during yesterday's session were positive, with S&P 500 reaching new, historic highs. The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.49%,...
U.S. indices continue to gain, albeit in a minimally limited upward trend. The US500 gained 0.46%, the US100 0.4%, and the US200 as much as...
Fed Barkin Inflation is more stubborn than most Fed members think. Nevertheless, Barkin expects inflation to fall further The Fed's actions...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are taking a hit today. This looks to be the first bearish session on NATGAS following 4 consecutive days of gains. A shooting...
US stock market gains after opening. The rally is led by the Russell (US2000), which gains 1.6% Strong macro data from the US economy Dovish...
CureVac (CVAC.US) loses more than 30% today after a German court quashed a company's patent. As Reuters analysis reports, the patent in question is...
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US), an Israeli commercial ship operator based in Haifa, a port backed by China, have risen more than 30% since...