🗽US Consumer borrowing rising at record pace since late 2022💵What's next for TNOTE?
According to Federal Reserve data released yesterday (Monday, Sept. 9), the total amount of outstanding consumer loans in the U.S. rose by $25.5 billion...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Next Friday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will make a decision on interest rates. The last unexpected increase by 15 basis points to 0.25% caused a panic sell-off...
Oil: OPEC+ decides to delay production growth by two months. This means that supply from the cartel will theoretically increase by 180 thousand barrels...
Tech stocks have dominated US stock markets this year. Nvidia is the best performing stock on the S&P 500 YTD, rising 115%, and the semiconductor index...
Bitcoin reduces losses from the first part of today and returns above $57,000. By the time of publication in September, the price of Bitcoin had fallen...
The Court of Justice of the EU in Luxembourg has backed a landmark 2016 decision that found Ireland had broken state aid rules by giving the iPhone maker...
Wage growth in the UK slowed to 4% in the three months to July, the lowest rate of wage growth excluding bonuses since 2021. It also suggests that real...
Today's macro calendar is exceptionally light. No major publications are planned that could impact the global financial market. However, at the end...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for July: Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.1%; forecast 5.1%; previous 5.4%; Average...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for August: German HICP: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM; German...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region are recording an exceptionally flat trading session. Changes in indexes are limited to +/- 0.30%. The market...
For the European market, today's session brought gains on most indices. Both the French CAC40, the German DAX, the Italian IT40 and the Stoxx Europe...
The Apple (AAPL.US) presentation has just begun, which is expected to include, among other things, the presentation of the new iPhone 16 and other brand...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group recommends taking a short position on...
The second part of the session in the markets brings a jump in volatility on many instruments. Natural gas-based contracts extend early declines to 5%,...
Ahead of us are the next results of companies in the new technology sector. There will also be results from the most important “meme” company...
Wall Street in good mood at the start of the session Palantir and Dell will become part of the S&P500 index Promising results from lung...
NATGAS starts the new trading week with nearly 3% declines, which with their range knocked the commodity back below the 50-day exponential moving average...
German DAX gains 0.62% at start of week “Fashion” under broader supply pressure Barclays cuts recommendation for Adidas shares Overall...
Bitcoin defends the area around $52,000 and bounces above $55,000 after a weak weekend for cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency follows in the...