Earnings calendar for this week (09.09.2024)
Ahead of us are the next results of companies in the new technology sector. There will also be results from the most important “meme” company...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Ahead of us are the next results of companies in the new technology sector. There will also be results from the most important “meme” company...
Wall Street in good mood at the start of the session Palantir and Dell will become part of the S&P500 index Promising results from lung...
NATGAS starts the new trading week with nearly 3% declines, which with their range knocked the commodity back below the 50-day exponential moving average...
German DAX gains 0.62% at start of week “Fashion” under broader supply pressure Barclays cuts recommendation for Adidas shares Overall...
Bitcoin defends the area around $52,000 and bounces above $55,000 after a weak weekend for cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency follows in the...
09:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for September: actual -15.4; forecast -12.2; previous -13.9; The sentix index performed...
China's economic indicators show persistent deflationary pressures, with consumer prices rising less than expected and producer prices continuing to...
Stock markets sold off sharply last week, and sentiment drained from the market after another worse than expected payrolls report for August. As we start...
Today's session will be influenced by Chinese inflation data and US consumer credit figures, with the Chinese Producer Price Index showing a larger-than-expected...
Global markets are opening the week with mixed sentiment. Asian stock markets are broadly lower, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.8% and the MSCI Asia-Pacific...
European indices end the day in the red. Polish market performed the worst on the continent today. WIG20 decreased by almost 2%. The German DAX...
Costco unveiled its monthly sales report. The company achieved revenues of $78.2 billion in August, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. This growth continues...
Nasdaq 100 falls below 18,500 points. Tesla erases yesterday's gains. Stock sell-off by Nvidia CEO reinforces company's declines Today's...
Wall Street slides lower after green opening US100 nears the important support level Guidewire Software and Smartsheet surge after results US...
US Non-Farm Payrolls for August: 142k vs expected 165k vs. 114k previously Private change: 118k vs 140k exp. vs. 97k previously Manufacturing...
Canadian employment change for August. 22.1k Expected: 25k after -2.8k in July reading Unemployment rate. 6.6% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in July Average...
Futures on US dollar index (USDIDX) dropped below 101 today, after very mixed and mostly weak job market data published this weak (ADP, JOLTS, Challenger...
Key data from the U.S. labor market is ahead, which may increase expectations for more significant interest rate cuts by the Fed, and more importantly,...