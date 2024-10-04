BREAKING: USD muted after pending home sales data
US pending home sales data for October was released at 3:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 2.0% month-over-month decline, following a 1.1% MoM increase...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Wall Street indices open higher US30 jumps above 35,500 pts resistance Immunogen surges on AbbVie M&A news Wall Street indices launched...
Oil moved higher on headlines saying that OPEC+ agreed on output cuts. Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntarily 1 million bpd output cut while OPEC+ will...
US data pack for October, including US PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core PCE...
Annualized Canadian GDP came in -1.1% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.2% previously QoQ reading came in -0.3% vs 0% previously MoM reading came in 0.1% vs...
Affirm Holdings jumped over 30% during past 5 sessions Fiscal-Q1 results showed improvement in margins Reports on strong US holiday season sales...
DE30 gains noticeably during Thursday's session At 1:30 p.m. GMT, PCE data from the U.S. Deutsche Bank boosted by JP Morgan analysts General...
Oil caught a bid shortly before noon today, following media reports that OPEC+ may have agreed on output levels. It was reported that there is a preliminary...
Today we will learn the PCE inflation measure readings from the United States for October. As we can see, this reading is pretty much delayed, given that...
Flash CPI inflation readings (for November 2023) from Eurozone came in 2,4% vs 2,7% exp. and 2,9% previously (-0,5% MoM vs exp. -0,2% and 0,1% previously) Eurozone...
European indices open today session with modest gains Stronger retail sales data from Germany, weaker readings from France Eurozone inflation and...
An unexpected American dollar rally and weaker than expected readings from France fueled weaker sentiments on EURUSD. Previously published stronger readings...
Retail sales in Germany for October came in -0.1% decline vs -1.9% exp. and -4.9% in previously reading Retail sales rose in October by 1.1% vs 0.4%...
The end of yesterday's session on Wall Street proved weak for the major benchmarks in the US. Buyers struggled to maintain their initial lead, with...
Today brought moderate gains on Wall Street, with US500 and US100 up by 0.25-0.35% amid a slight strengthening of the dollar. US500 is trading at...
OPEC, along with its Russia-led allies, is contemplating reducing oil production by up to 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates. This consideration...
Fed's Bostic's comments reflect a cautious yet optimistic outlook on the US economy. He anticipates a slowdown in economic activity in the coming...
Wall Street gains, indices head towards yearly highs Yields on 10-year bonds drop to 4.25% Dollar slows down declines and remains in consolidation Foot...
EIA inventories for the last week: EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 1.854M (Forecast -, Previous 0.858M) EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual...