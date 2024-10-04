Is there enough coffee on the market?
The commodities market is primarily associated with oil, gas or also gold. When it comes to this group, we also often talk about grains, but it is far...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep rates unchanged at a meeting today. The official cash rate was left unchanged at 5.50%, in-line with market...
1:30 PM GMT - US Q3 GDP revision GDP (annualized): 5.2% vs 4.9% previously GDP Deflator. 3.6% vs 3.5% previously US GDP Price...
German flash CPI inflation for November was released at 1:00 pm GMT. Market expected a slowdown in headline CPI from 3.8% YoY in October to 3.5% YoY now....
DE30 gains sharply during Wednesday's session At 1 p.m. GMT, CPI data from Germany for November Philips loses after FDA comments General...
European indices as well as US index futures are trading higher today. While there were no specific news this morning to justify the jump on equity markets,...
EUR is on watch today due to flash release of CPI data for November from Spain and Germany. Spanish reading was already released at 7:00 am GMT and showed...
Flash Spanish CPI reading for November was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an acceleration from 3.5 to 3.7% YoY. Actual report...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data from Spain and Germany US Q3 GDP revision, speech from BoE Governor Bailey European index...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.29%. Small-cap...
The Start of today's session on Wall Street began without a clear direction. However, after comments from FOMC members, the markets received...
Following today's comments from Fed members, specifically dovish remarks from Bowman and Waller, the market has returned to euphoric gains. We are...
Riding the wave of dovish comments from the Fed members and a weakening dollar, Bitcoin is once again trying to break through the key level of 38,000 USD....
Summary of Comments from Federal Reserve FOMC members: Fed's Bowman suggests that higher interest rates might be necessary to maintain low and stable...
Wall Street is set to open slightly lower Dollar remains weak as US treasury yields stay low Micron (MU.US) Q1 adjusted revenue forecast beats estimates Zscaler...
November Report: CB Consumer Confidence Actual 102 (Forecast 101, Previous 102.6) In November 2023, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil prices took a hit this afternoon after media reports surfaced hinting at a possibility of another meeting delay. It was noted that talks among OPEC+...
DE30 slightly loses during Tuesday's session The economic calendar for today's session is relatively poor RWE outlines strategy for future...