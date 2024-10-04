Commodity Wrap - Oil, Natural Gas, Gold, Copper (28.11.2023)
Oil OPEC+ meeting regarding the level of oil production is scheduled to take place on Thursday Earlier, a joint decision on further production...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The GBPUSD pair is recording slight declines on an intraday basis, which with its range is approaching the barrier set by the 50% Fibo retracement of the...
Futures point to a lower opening in today's cash session Investor attention will turn to a number of bankers' speeches and Conference Board...
Stock market indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded at mixed levels during Tuesday's trading session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 1.01% intraday,...
* The first session of the last week of December is proceeding in a rather mixed mood. Most indices are losing. * Wall Street starts the day with declines,...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares are gaining nearly 5% today after the Canadian online commerce platform released its Black Friday sales figures. The company generated...
The OPEC+ meeting is due to start at 12 am GMT on Thursday and many people with links to the cartel indicate that Saudi Arabia wants to forge a consensus...
Nomura has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:00 pm GMT - US, new home sales for October. Actual: 679k. Expected: 721k. Previous: 759k New home sales supply 7.8 months in October from...
U.S. indices drop slightly at start of week US100 below the 16,000 point zone Kraft Heinz gains after approval of share buyback program Wall...
The conference with Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, has just begun. The theme of the speech is monetary policy in the Eurozone. Here are the most...
This year, Black Friday in the United States marked a significant increase in online sales, reaching a record $9.8 billion, which is a 7.5% rise from the...
US dollar launched a new week's trading on the back foot and is dropping against all other G10 currencies. US currency is weakening as traders see...
DE30 is slightly down at the beginning of the week The economic calendar for today's session is relatively poor Morgan Stanley downgrades recommendation...
Taking a look at EURUSD chart at D1 interval we can see that 2021 was marked with declines, and the downward move was continued in 2022, leading the main...
At the beginning of the week, the sentiments of the cryptocurrency market are mostly weak, with most of them recording moderate declines. Bitcoin's...
US natural gas prices launched the new week with a strong downward move, with NATGAS trading almost 4% lower at press time. Forecast for a warmer weather...
European indices set to open lower Second-tier US data Flash CPI from Europe and OPEC+ meeting later this week European index futures...