Morning wrap (27.11.2023)
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading lower. Nikkei drops 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.8%, Kospi and Nifty 50 decline 0.1% while...
Major US indices finished today's shortened post-Thanksgiving session mixed - S&P 500 closed 0.06% higher, Dow Jones gained 0.33% while Nasdaq...
Price of natural gas had dropped quite significantly at the end of the week with a rather bleak fundamental outlook. On the other hand, the EIA report...
US dollar is one of the weakest major currencies today, dropping against all G10 peers except for Japanese yen. US dollar is resuming slide following a...
The year is slowly coming to a close and the final month of 2023 will begin next week. Traders will be offered a number of interestin releases next week....
Sell-off on the US dollar market was resumed today after a brief upward correction earlier this week. USD is one of the weakest G10 currencies today, and...
Wall Street indices launch trading little change US500 reaches textbook range of a breakout from channel iRobot surges on Reuters report Wall...
A set of flash US PMI indices for November was released today at 2:45 pm GMT. US PMI data for November came in a few days later than European data due...
DE30 stays above the 16,000 point barrier on the last day of the week Weaker Ifo readings and lower final Germany GDP Equity markets await PMI index...
Canadian retail sales data for September was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no change in headline retail sales compared to...
In recent weeks, the market's attention was focused on stabilizing prices and the end of interest rate hikes. Wall Street, after a deeper correction...
Since yesterday's PMI data in Europe came out mixed (Germany slightly better than expected, France decidedly weaker), today's flash S&P PMI...
Bullish bias returns to the cryptocurrency market today with Bitcoin gaining 1.0% and being traded around $37,700, while Ethereum gains 2.20% increasing...
Germany, Ifo readings from November 2023 Expectations: 85,2 vs 85,8 exp. and 84,7 previously Current conditions:: 89,4 vs 89,5 exp....
European indices point to opening in mixed sentiment Market expects slight improvement in Ifo reading from Germany Preliminary US services and manufacturing...
After a moderately positive European session on Thursday and no trading on Wall Street, Friday's sentiment in the Asian session was mostly weak....
Today, the trading session was relatively calm as Wall Street stay closed due to Thanksgiving. European indexes mostly gained....
While trading on Wall Street is closed today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Bitcoin is trading down a modest 0.5%, although it remains above the $37,000...
Binancecoin, the cryptocurrency exchange token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is back in the spotlight of the crypto world, after its founder and...