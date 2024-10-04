Jeremy Hunt revises UK GDP forecasts
As British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has communicated, UK GDP will grow by 0.6% in 2023. It's worth remembering that recent projections...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The Turkish lira exchange rate has been weakening against the EUR and USD despite statements by Turkish President Erdogan, who conveyed today that room...
Brent and WTI crude oil are losing in the range of 1.5% today after traders priced in still-high U.S. crude inventories and a potential OPEC+ decision...
EURUSD seems to start a correction triggered by yesterday's publication of the Fed's minutes. Even tough, investors continue to maintain a base...
US durable goods orders for October Inflation and consumer expectations report from the University of Michigan Speeches by several central bankers Today,...
During the session in the Asia-Pacific region, indexes were noted lower, except for the Japanese market, where the Nikkei 225 gained 0.30%. Chinese...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) highly anticipated report today turned out to be much better than the market expected. Nevertheless, the company's shares are...
According to the FOMC Minutes published at 07:00 pm GMT, bankers were unanimous in their decision to maintain interest rate levels. Following...
Bankers saw only limited progress in the decline in core inflation after excluding housing inflation Bankers noted that further policy tightening...
At 7:00 pm GMT, the FOMC Minutes protocol from the last interest rate meeting was published. According to the report, all bankers voted to keep the...
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down and the company will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay $4.3 billion in fines for violating criminal...
During the Fed's last decision, which took place on November 1, the FOMC committee decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.5%. In contrast, the...
Today, after the session on Wall Street, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will present its results for the third quarter of the year. Investors will pay close attention...
A conference with President Lagarde has just begun. The banker communicated that the coming months could bring slightly higher readings of underlying inflation,...
Bitcoin is trading down nearly 2.5% today and retreating below the $36,500 area. At the same time, cryptocurrencies Algorand and Polygon are losing nearly...
US Existing Home Sales Oct: 3.79M (Estimated: 3.90M; Previous: 3.95M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M) Oct: -4.1% (Estimated -1.5%; Previous -2.2%) Home...
U.S. indices slump in early Tuesday session US100 in the 16,000 point zone Investors' attention turns to FOMC Minutes, retail company results...
Regional manufacturing activity business Chicago Fed came in -0,49 vs 0 exp. and 0,02 previously Despite lower than expected reading USDIDX cuts early...
1:30 pm GMT - Canada, CPI inflation for October. Actual: 3.1% YoY. Expected: 3.2% YoY. Previous: 3.8% YoY CPI MoM. Actual: 0.1% MoM. Expected:...