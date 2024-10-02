Daily summary: Middle East escalation pressures indices and Bitcoin💥Oil rallies, EURUSD drops 0.8%
Israel decided to make a ground military operation in southern Lebanon, and the troop attacks were to target Hezbollah positions. Despite this...
Market news
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Israel decided to make a ground military operation in southern Lebanon, and the troop attacks were to target Hezbollah positions. Despite this...
According to IDF, missiles were launched from Iran into Israel; all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. OIL...
Israel-based company, InMode (INMD.US), specializing in minimum-invasive and non-invasive medical technologies announced significant changes in a leadership...
Aerospace & defense stocks such as Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Raytheon, but also private companies such as AeroVironment (AVAV.US, military...
According to US officials, Iran will attack Israel in the next 12 hours, while Axios reports suggest that the attack will be conducted with high-speed...
US ISM Manufacturing for September came in 47.2 vs 47.5 exp. and 47.2 previously, with price index falls by most since May 2023 The price sub-index...
US JOLTS Job Opening came in 8.04M vs 7.693M and 7.673M exp. Final US S&P PMI (for September) came in 47.3 vs 47 exp. and 47 previously Labor...
According to White House commentary, but also Bloomberg and Axios agency reports, Iran prepares to imminently missile attack to Israel. This situation,...
New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented today, that the country will carry over former Kishida's economic policy, to ensure Japan makes a complete...
Shares of the German chemicals giant Covestro (1COV.DE, former Bayer unit) gains almost 6% today as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned firm ADNOC agreed...
Shares of German brokerage firm flatexDEGIRO (FTK.DE) are rallying almost 6.5% today amid company announcement of shares buyback program, which will start...
Join research director Kathleen Brooks NOW for her markets live report at 12:30 BST and find out what is moving markets as we move into Q4. Why central...
The Israeli armed forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that they have begun local ground operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According...
Heavy rains over most of the Brazilian territory are still set to be irregular for the coming days, but as Bloomberg reported, widespread precipitation...
Gold gains almost 0.6% today as investors anticipate further Fed policy easing cycle, and rising tensions on the Middle East, as media reported that Israel...
Join research director Kathleen Brooks for her markets live report at 12:30 BST and find out what is moving markets as we move into Q4. Why central banks...
