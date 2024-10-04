Daily summary: Wall Street recovers from early declines, puzzling USDJPY slump
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower, responding to US credit outlook cut by Moody's Moody's maintained US credit rating...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower, responding to US credit outlook cut by Moody's Moody's maintained US credit rating...
Tyson Foods (TSN.US) is trading lower following the release of fiscal-Q4 2023 results today before the opening of the Wall Street cash session. US food...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
USDJPY experienced a quick and steep drop shortly after 3:00 pm GMT. While moves on other USD-tied FX pairs were also spotted, the move against Japanese...
Wall Street indices launch today's session lower Moody's cuts US credit outlook to 'negative' Boeing jumps after Bloomberg News...
DE30 in zone of important resistance levels Novo Nordisk gains after survey result Continental in the shadow of possible employee cuts General...
Beginning of a new week on the global markets has been rather calm. No major moves can be spotted on equity indices or the FX market. However, there is...
Wall Street earnings season is slowly drawing to a close with the majority of large-cap US companies having reported their Q3 2023 financials already....
The credit rating agency Moody's Investor Service downgraded the credit rating for the United States last Friday. The outlook for the rating was changed...
Kryptowährungen zeigen heute eine leichte Schwäche, wobei Bitcoin Mühe hat, über 37.000 US-Dollar zu bleiben. Es scheint, dass die...
Luis de Guindos, former Minister of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness in Spain, and currently the Vice-President of the ECB, spoke at the opening of...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Futures indicate a lower opening for the cash session in Europe USA CPI inflation coming up on Tuesday Today, futures contracts for European...
On the first day of the new week, indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are trading mixed. The Chinese market is seeing a slight rebound, with...
European indices ended the last trading session lower this week. Germany's DAX lost more than 0.77%, France's CAC40 fell 0.96%.The sentiments...
San Francisco Federal Reserve chair, Mary Daly: POLICY IS IN A VERY GOOD PLACE THE RISKS OF EXCESSIVE AND INSUFFICIENT POLICY TIGHTENING ARE NOW...
Shares of a software company Synaptics (SYNA.US), are trading up nearly 14% today as earnings and revenue in its first fiscal quarter (Q3 2023) beat Wall...
The second phase of this week's final trading session brings sizable gains in Wall Street indices. US100 futures broke above the zone of recent local...
Solana, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues its rapid upward price rally. Today SOL is gaining more than 13.55%, and...