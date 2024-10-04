3 markets to watch next week - (10.11.2023)
The economic calendar for next week includes several key macro readings from the world's major economies. Investors will receive CPI and retail sales...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US Wall Street indices started the session with gains Fed members agree - there is still a chance for more rate hikes in the US US100 gains 0.7%,...
The University of Michigan released a flash consumer sentiment report for November at 3:00 pm GMT today. This was a sole and therefore key release scheduled...
Plug Power (PLUG.US), a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells, released a quarterly report that revealed serious financial problems for the company. As a...
Richemont results drive sell-off in luxury goods sector Allianz gains after release of quarterly results General market situation The last...
The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the head of the Dallas Fed Lorie. K Logan commented today on the situation in the Eurozone...
A risk-averse moves can be spotted on the global financial markets today with European stock market indices dropping 0.5-1.5%. This is a response to a...
Yesterday, BlackRock has submitted a 19b-4 filing with Nasdaq for the iShares Ethereum Trust, indicating plans to trade shares on the Nasdaq exchange....
Lower opening of indexes in Europe Inflation report from the University of Michigan in the USA UK GDP data Today, investors will encounter...
Preliminary GDP data for the UK for the third quarter of 2023 came in better than expected. In contrast, industrial production data fared slightly worse....
In the first part of the day, Asia-Pacific indexes are trading mostly lower during the session. The S&P ASX 200 loses 0.30%, the KOSPI loses...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly higher but are now trading lower on the day. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.4%, Nasdaq trades...
Duolingo (DUOL.US), US company developing learning apps, is trading 19% higher today and eyes a test of record highs from September 2021. Surge in company's...
Gold and silver are trading 0.6% and 1.8% higher today, respectively, as the US dollar gives back some of its recent gains. However, other precious metals...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) surges 30% today after reporting Q3 2023 earnings yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. Company reported better-than-expected...
US indices launched today's trading higher US100 tests 15,350 pts resistance zone Affirm Holdings surges after earnings Wall Street indices...
European indices gain, DE30 rises 0.6% Merck (MRK.DE) and Henkel (HEN3.DE) rally after results Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) breaks out of extreme oversold...
Novavax (NVAX.US) reported higher-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, primarily due to U.S. government grants for clinical trials. Despite a year-over-year...
Walt Disney gains 4% in premarket Company reported fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings yesterday Sales missed expectations but earnings beat forecasts Streaming...