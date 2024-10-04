AUDUSD - recommendation from IFR (09.11.2023)
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
China's economic outlook is currently under stress caused by its weak real estate sector, where declining property prices and demand signal broader...
Before the opening on Wall Street, the situation on the forex market is a bit calmer than yesterday. The dollar halted yesterday's declines and is...
Bitcoin breaks through resistance at $36000 level. The major cryptocurrency is gaining 3.00% today to the $36700 level. The surge is driven by the potential...
European indices are opening without a clear direction, showing minor fluctuations Today, it will be worthwhile to observe bankers' speeches Data...
The Asia-Pacific session proceeded moderately without a clear direction. The Japanese market stood out with gains, where the Nikkei 225 increased...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session little changed but have turned lower later on S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade 0.1% lower each while...
WHEAT as well as other agricultural commodities launched today's trading higher, extending yesterday's upward move. While WHEAT took a hit following...
Oil continues to trade under pressure this week. Brent (OIL) is down almost 15% off the local high reached in late-October and trades 6% lower week-to-date....
Roblox (RBLX.US), US video game developer, is trading almost 20% higher today. Stock launched today's trading with a massive bullish price gap following...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the global markets with equity indices from Europe and the United States trading higher today. Oil is trading little changed...
Wall Street indices trade little changed US500 tests 4,400 pts area Take-Two Interactive rallies on Bloomberg News report Wall Street indices...
European indices erase early session declines DE30 gains slightly, Bayer (BAYN.DE) near 12-year lows Commerzbank (CBK.DE) estimates higher annual...
Shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) are trading 9% lower in premarket today. The drop is a response to the company releasing its third quarter earnings...
The morning brought some interesting speeches by ECB and BoE bankers. Here are the most interesting sentences uttered by the bankers. The basic tone was...
Eurozone reatil sales for September came in -2,9% vs -3,1% exp. and -2,1% previously At the same time monthly reading came in slightly down...
Today EURUSD could definitely be an interesting currency pair due to a number of statements by Fed and ECB members, the most important of which will be...
European indices futures point to lower session opening Weak macro calendar, US wholesale sales in a spotlight Numerous speeches by Fed and ECB...
