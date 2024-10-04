BREAKING: Final inflation readings from Germany in line with expectations
Final October inflation readings from Germany CPI y/y: 3,8% vs 3,8% exp. and 3,8% previously 0% monthly vs 0% exp and 0% previously HICP...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Wall Street closed yesterday's session higher, with the Nasdaq rising nearly 1% extending gains in U.S. stocks, which are trading on their longest...
Indexes on Wall Street are gaining, the standout is the Nasdaq where gains reach over 1%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are up 0.4 and 0.2%, respectively,...
Datadog (DDOG.US) reported a robust third quarter with a 25% increase in year-over-year revenue, reaching $547.5 million. The company's stock saw a...
Today, cryptocurrency market sentiment is definitely weakening, with Bitcoin failing to hold above $35,000 and currently trading at $34,700. Bitcoin's...
Credit card delinquency rates rose among younger Americans but the increase is broad based on income and location Total U.S. household debt rose 1.3%...
The dollar is strengthening again, causing slight declines in indices. Somewhat hawkish comments from Fed bankers have unsettled the markets. TripAdvisor...
US Trade Balance: -61,54 mld USD vs -59,8 mld USD exp. and 58,3 mld USD previously Canadian Trade Balance: 2,04 mld USD vs 1 mld USD exp. and 0,72...
Goolsbee, the president of the Chicago Fed, gave an interview today in which he commented on the current monetary policy and the latest macroeconomic data....
Oil WTI drops below $80 per barrel for the first time in 2 months Chinese imports increased 3% YoY in October while analysts expected 4.8% YoY...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 continues to pull back Telefonica Deutschland jumps over 30% on takeover bid European stock market...
Reserve Bank of Australia announced an expected 25 basis point rate hike today. This was the first rate move after four meetings of holding rates unchanged....
European indices set for lower opening API report on oil inventories Second-tier data from Europe and US Speeches from Fed and ECB members European...
German industrial production data for September was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a small month-over-month drop as well as...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session that saw Wall Street benchmarks swing between gains and losses S&P...
Wall Street indices launched the first trading session of a new week higher but have later erased gains and turned lower S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for EURAUD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session (Tuesday, 3:30...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...